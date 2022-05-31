BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dream Center and Banquet will be busier than normal Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In addition to supper being served from now until 7 p.m., there will also be new clothes given away for men and women.

The new clothing is sponsored by Kingdom Business Fellowship, two ministries from Kentucky and New Life Church of Bismarck.

Wednesday morning, the Banquet will begin serving a free breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. for parents and their students.

The breakfast is designed to ensure students and parents start their day with a good meal and quality time together.

The Dream Center and the Banquet are separate charities, both utilizing the recently completed Dream Center facility on Park Avenue in Bismarck.