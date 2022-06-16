MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Pull out your best pair of jorts, button-up shirt and lace up your New Balances for this one: a “Dress Like A Dad” hike is coming to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park for Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 19, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to host a nearly 2-mile hike as a way to honor dads from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hike will begin and end at the Infantry Post parking lot and is free to attend but requires a $7 vehicle registration at the entrance of the park unless you already have a North Dakota State Parks Annual Pass.

And of course, all dads are welcome: classic dad, grill dad, lawnmowing dad or Sunday football dad, just to name a few.

For more information on the hike, you can call the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park at 701-667-6340 or visit the North Dakota Parks and Recreation website.