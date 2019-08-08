Dressler Returns to North Dakota to Work with Sanford

A Bismarck native is coming home.

Former Canadian Football League slotback, UND wide receiver and Bismarck High School standout Weston Dressler has now joined the Sanford Health team.

He will work as a senior community relations specialist in order to build relationships with the hospital and the community.

Dressler played 11 seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2008 and played a key part in the Roughriders’ 2013 Grey Cup-winning season.

He also served as a career development coordinator for the Saskatchewan Football Club where he helped players find careers outside of football.