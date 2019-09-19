Drinking soda could lead you to an early death

Too much soda, diet or not, could lead to an early death.

Too much soda intake could lead to an early death, but the right amount of exercise could help you in the long run.

Studies show the more soda you consume the more likely you are to experience chronic issues such as obesity, diabetes, and even heart attacks.

Over 40 percent of U.S. citizens consume at least one soda per day, but one practitioner we spoke to says if you can manage a healthy lifestyle through exercise, then you may be able to continue drinking soda and still live a long life.

We spoke with Rohan Oberoi, 2nd year resident at Center for Family Medicine, and he said this. “Living a healthy lifestyle..You know you have to find something you like. Okay, so. These are ways for you to reward yourself with maybe a sugary drink or maybe some type of desert you know. I think that you have to turn..you have to turn health into a lifestyle.”

A lifestyle that consists of you finding what daily activities you can,

to stay healthy and enjoy your sugary drink.

We also spoke with Kirk Mason, Owner of Premier Movement, and he said this.

“Talked about cardio, weight lifting are kind of two of the most popular ones. To be honest I think there’s benefit in both and that’s kind of what the research shows as well. So, you can’t go to far down one side vs the other. You can do just cardio or just weight lifting. Kind of the best is what the research shows is a balance of everything.”

You should still watch how much soda you consume daily, but incorporating a workout plan into your daily life will allow you to enjoy your sodas a little longer.