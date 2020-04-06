Drive-by planned for kids to see the Easter bunny at The Learning Tree in Minot

A child poses for a photo with the Easter bunny at the Easter Bunny Kids at Play event April 4, 2012, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event was hosted by the 39th Force Support Squadron and included various arts and crafts, games, and an egg hunt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Lenhardt/Released)

While many events with the Easter bunny have been canceled due to the coronavirus, The Learning Tree in Minot has a new plan up their sleeve…a drive-by.

The Easter bunny will be at The Learning Tree on Wednesday, April 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. for families to drive by and wave. The Learning Tree said you don’t have to be a daycare family to participate, this is for the whole community to enjoy.

They will also be handing out Easter bags to your car.

The Learning Tree is located at 1308 4th Ave NW in Minot. Go into the Marco/High Air turn and drive in front of The Learning Tree to see the Easter bunny.