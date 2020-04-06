Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Drive-by planned for kids to see the Easter bunny at The Learning Tree in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child poses for a photo with the Easter bunny at the Easter Bunny Kids at Play event April 4, 2012, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event was hosted by the 39th Force Support Squadron and included various arts and crafts, games, and an egg hunt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Lenhardt/Released)

While many events with the Easter bunny have been canceled due to the coronavirus, The Learning Tree in Minot has a new plan up their sleeve…a drive-by.

The Easter bunny will be at The Learning Tree on Wednesday, April 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. for families to drive by and wave. The Learning Tree said you don’t have to be a daycare family to participate, this is for the whole community to enjoy.

They will also be handing out Easter bags to your car.

The Learning Tree is located at 1308 4th Ave NW in Minot. Go into the Marco/High Air turn and drive in front of The Learning Tree to see the Easter bunny.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge