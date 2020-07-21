Drive-in movies return to Mandan in the form of ‘Carpool Cinema’

For the first time in at least 40 years, you’ll be able to drive your car to a specific location in Mandan and watch an outdoor movie.

In a bygone era, it was called a “drive-in movie,” and the Starlight Drive-In was the place to go in Mandan.

Now, in the COVID-19 era, it’s called “Carpool Cinema,” and it’s coming to the parking lot behind the Mandan Braves Center at 901 Division Street NW.

The Mandan Progress Organization (MPO) will debut Carpool Cinema on August 1, with two showings of the movie, “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

“Drive-in theater is coming back to Mandan,” says MPO President Layn Mudder. “Some of our long-time residents may remember the Starlite Drive-In. Now, the younger generation and newcomers will be able to experience a movie under the stars.”

The 6:00 p.m. show includes an option to add dinner prepared by Harvest Catering & Events.

The second screening starts at 9:00 p.m.

Both shows will feature opportunities for concessions.

A large LED screen will be set up in the parking lot — bright enough to be visible during daylight hours.

Instead of the old style metal speakers that you used top attach to your car door, the movie audio will be broadcast on a specific FM radio channel through your car radio.

Admission is $10 per car and registration is required in advance.

Go to www.MandanProgress.org to access tickets, watch the Sonic movie trailer and review the driving directions.



There is a limited number of spaces available, so people are encouraged to claim their parking/viewing spots as soon as possible.