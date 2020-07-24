Drive-in theatres making a comeback in Mandan

For the first time in at least 40 years, you can drive your car to a specific location in Mandan and watch an outdoor movie. Experiencing a blast from the past could bring this generation up to speed with the drive-in movie scene.

“Mandan has a history of drive-in theaters,” said Dot Frank, Executive Officer of Mandan Progress Organization.

The Mandan Progress Organization announced “Carpool Cinema” will be making its debut Saturday, Aug. 1. A movie will be playing in the parking lot behind the Mandan Braves Center just off Division Street. It’s a chance for an old fashioned experience at the drive-in.

“The Starlite cinema was an outdoor drive-in movie theatre that Mandan had that a lot of residents have fond memories of going to when they were young. We’re hoping to recreate that experience and expose the next generation to what outdoor cinema is really like,” said Frank.

Everyone will tune their radios to a special FM frequency so you can listen while socially distancing in your car. The huge LED screen will even be viewable during daylight hours. Kris Haug, a longtime Mandan resident shared some of her memories with me about when she went to the old drive-in cinema in the early 80s.

“We sat in the back and watched a horrible movie and just had a blast, you know? Walking back to the concession stand and getting a Slurpee and popcorn and a hot dog and you know. It was always a lot of fun,” said Haug.

From drive-in movie to carpool cinema it’s a 21st-century innovation on a 20th-century invention.

Spaces are limited to the first 110 cars and food will be available for purchase. For information on how to get tickets click here.