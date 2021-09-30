‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign results in 108 alcohol or drug-related arrests and citations

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from August 20 to September 6, 2021 to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 108 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 37 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include 21 arrests or citations for minors in consumption, minor in possession and open container. This enforcement period also resulted in 28 drug-related arrests.

Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.