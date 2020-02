The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020, resulted in 462 citations, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Of the citations, 204 were alcohol or drug-related with 95 DUI arrests. 104 were alcohol-related, including 26 arrests for citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. It also resulted in 64 drug-related arrests.