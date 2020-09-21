Drive-through powwow in Minot encourages people to participate in 2020 Census

People gathered in front of Minot State’s Old Main building today for a Drive Thru Pow Wow.

Onlookers cruised through to watch traditional Native American dancers and listen to drummers and singers. People also got information about the 2020 census and the importance of participating.

We spoke to one organizer who says this year’s Census is especially important for Native Americans.

“In the 2010 Census, our Native American population was undercounted by 4.9 percent, and our state as a whole missed out on so much funding. That could not only have helped our tribal communities but our state as a whole. So we are really trying to make sure we get that complete count,” said Tawny Trottier Cale.

There was also information about early and absentee voting. The last day for households to respond to the census is September 30th.