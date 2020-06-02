Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Wednesday in Minot

A drive-thru testing event is scheduled for Wednesday in Minot. There are 500 tests available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It will be held at the fairgrounds from 12 to 4 p.m unless tests run out before that.

Anyone 12 and older can get tested whether they have symptoms or not.

First District Health Unit is encouraging essential workers, like grocery store employees, to get tested.

You can pre-register on First District’s website but that doesn’t guarantee you’ll get tested.

“It is not a prerequisite to coming. So if you don’t pre-register, no worries, come. There are no limitations to who can come, and when you can come and how you can come. So, we encourage people to come,” said Lisa Clute, executive officer, FDHU.

People are asked to enter from the 4th Ave. gate past Lowe’s Garden Center.