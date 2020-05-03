Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held at Williston High School Monday and Tuesday

Williams County residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are over the age of 12 will have the opportunity to be tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday, May 5 at Williston High School.

Vehicles will be allowed to begin lining up for testing at 10 a.m., and testing will go until 4 p.m., or until all test kits have been used.

Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Those wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Ave West. Traffic control officers will be on site to assist.

Drivers are encouraged to turn on their four-way flashers to let officers know you are entering the testing line.

Drivers are also instructed to tune into 1620 AM on their radios for testing instructions.

Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Ave West will be closed during the event.

To ease traffic flow, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

The testing site will be set up on Monday, May 4, but will be limited to pre-identified group testing.

The site will be open to the general public on Tuesday at 10 a.m.