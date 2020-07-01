Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event tobe held at the Bismarck Event Center on July 7

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on July 7 by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Testing is open to all ages and is first-come, first-serve. The event is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Those wanting to be tested must enter Bowen Avenue at Fifth Street and proceed east to the Bismarck Event Center entrance. There will be no access to Bowen from Seventh Street.

After testing, you are asked to travel away from the area via Fifth Street.