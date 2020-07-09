Coronavirus
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held at the Bismarck Event Center on July 14

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Another free COVID-19 testing event open to all ages will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, July 14.

The testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Those wanting to be tested must enter Bowen Avenue at Fifth Street and proceed east to the Bismarck Event Center entrance. There will be no access to Bowen from Seventh Street.

Upon completion of testing, you are asked to travel away from the area via Fifth Street.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says they are reporting positive results within 24-72 hours while negative results may take five to seven days.

