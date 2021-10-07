Drive-thru COVID, flu vaccination clinic to be held Sunday in Minot

If you want to get vaccinated without leaving your car, an event is coming up this weekend that might interest you.

Sanford Health and the Minot Fire Department are teaming up for a drive-thru clinic Sunday. Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available.

You’ll have to register at the event and masks are required.

A family nurse practitioner at Sanford Health says both vaccines are important to keep people healthy and out of the hospital.

“With everything that we have going on with COVID right now, we’re already really short on hospital beds so there’s a big push this year for sure to make sure that we get flu vaccines going at an early time period so that we have people protected while we’re rolling into flu season,” said Dana Bossert.

The vaccine event Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minot Fire Station #1, located at 2111 10 Street SW.

