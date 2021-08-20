Drive to Survive hosts fundraiser for patients at Bismarck Cancer Center

Meet two-time cancer survivor Courtney Pierce.

In 2019, Pierce was diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer, and months after that she was diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer.

“Hearing it once, it was hard, hearing it again a couple of months is even harder,” Pierce said.

The news came around the time of her wedding.

“It was really hard being diagnosed two times and going through what was supposed to be the happiest day of my life,” she said.

Pierce is a mother of two and with treatments, she fought the battle head-on.

“Knowing that cancer can go so many ways, I wanted to just keep fighting,” said Pierce.



Helping with the fight is Drive to Survive. It’s a car race and a t-shirt sale. The proceeds benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center to help people like Pierce.



One of the event organizers says she can relate.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was in kindergarten and did pass away, but it’s something that we’ve all been affected by. For me to be a part of it is really special,” said Jane Link, Director of Marketing Dacotah Speed Way.



“Patients traveling out of town can receive gas cards, we also have lodging; the Cancer Center has apartments they can stay in right within walking distance,” said Dana Hager, education coordinator at Bismarck Cancer Center.

Proceeds help cover things that insurance won’t.

“It’s hard, and to be able to have that assistance to help you, and take that burden off of you so you can focus on recovery is huge,” Pierce said.



Drive to survive has raised nearly $40,000 over 13 years — all going to the Bismarck Cancer Center.