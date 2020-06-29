Drive-up COVID-19 testing event held in Belcourt

A COVID-19 mass testing event was held Monday at Skydancer Casino in Belcourt.

The drive-thru event ran for four hours and was a partnership between multiple organizations including the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The North Dakota National Guard also helped out, and the Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman says no matter how many cars come through, events like these are critical to keeping the community as safe as possible.

“We could not verify the date until last Friday so we didn’t get a lot of time to promote, but it is still important every test that does come through is a victory and it’s important to get these tests in before a major holiday,” Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Chairman Jamie Azzure said.

Azure says there will be another mass testing event in Belcourt on July 16.