Drive-up COVID-19 Testing Site Held in Stanley

“We’ve been called on a couple of times by the Governor as being one of the hotspots in North Dakota,” Nurse Practitioner at Mountrail County Health Center, Rich Laksonen said.

Laksonen says that’s why the Mountrail County Health Center partnered with the county to host a drive-up testing site in Stanley.

It ran for four hours Friday and at 11 a.m. a little over 100 cars lined the streets waiting to get tested, no matter if the passengers were symptomatic or not.

“We want to provide enough data so that when Gov. Burgum decides on his plan for the North Dakota plan restart that we can say that Mountrail County has a low infection rate,” Laksonen said.

Laksonen says testing was as simple as taking a swab to the mouth, dropping it in a bag and waiting 24 to 72 hours for your results.

He says with the help of Stanley Public Works, as well as the police, sheriff and the State Highway Patrol the operation ran smoothly.

“You get a number on a yellow sheet of paper that they show to let us know that they have been checked out so that we know that someone hasn’t just tried to cut others in the line,” Stanley Police Cheif Kris Halvorson said.

“We all just need to do our part, because we’re all in this together. It makes us all feel better that the hospital is willing to do this,” Mountrail County Sherrif Corey Bristol said.

Testing was also available to surrounding communities if they wanted to come. Laksenon says they’re just doing what they can to flatten the curve.

“We would like to empower some other folks from around the state to do similar clinics like this,” he said.