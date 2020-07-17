Drive-up COVID-19 testing set for Mandan, Bismarck, Williston next week

Free COVID-19 testing events are set for next week in Mandan and Williston.

Custer Health will be conducting a drive-through testing event at their Mandan location at 403 Burlington Street Southeast, Wednesday, July 22.

The testing event is open to all ages, is “first-come, first-served” and is scheduled to take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., or until testing supplies are run out.

Pre-registration for this event is available, but not required. However, it does speed up the overall testing experience at the event.

On testing day, you’re asked to enter the parking lot on the west side.

More information is available at www.custerhealth.com. Pre-registration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/.

In Bismarck, drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held Tuesday, July 21, at the Bismarck Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or until the testing kits run out.

To be tested at this event, enter from Bowen Avenue at the Fifth Street intersection and proceed east to the Bismarck Event Center entrance. The Bismarck Police Department will be managing traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit will hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Williston High School on Monday, July 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or until all the test kits have been used up.

Anyone 12 years of age or older are encouraged to attend, especially those who have been at large gatherings where they were in close contact with others not from their household.

To access the testing site, enter from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Avenue West.

Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Turn on your vehicle’s flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.

You can pre-register for the Williston event at https://testreg.nd.gov/