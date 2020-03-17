Breaking News
Coming shortly: News conference with Gov. Burgum, Health Officer Tufte on new ND virus cases.

Drive-up service being offered by Minot Public Library

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When you think of a drive-up service, you don’t usually think about your local library. But that solution seems to be working well in Minot, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was a really difficult decision,” said Janer Anderson, director of Minot Public Library.

That’s how Anderson sums up the move to close down to the Minot Public Library for the week. It was a lockstep move with the Governor’s order to close schools for a week, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There is part of us that really doesn’t want to have to turn people away, but we also understand in a public safety type situation,” added Anderson.

Shortly after making the decision to close its doors, Anderson and her team came up a way keep people reading — and safe, at the same time.

Anderson said, “We understand that there are people self isolating. So what better to do with your family than check out a board game or some movies.”

It’s a drive-up library service. If you have a library card, you can still access some of your favorite books, or even movies with the click of a button, or a simple phone call.

“It’s really a shame that we can’t go in,but it’s really cool that they have the drive-up service,” said Cristina Zier, a library goer.

Zier and her daughter spend a lot of time at the library — taking advantage of all the different resources.

“She loves the sensory board. I try to come by myself every once in a while to just get away from being a mom and do some reading, or even having a cup of coffee by myself,” said Zier.

Zier said she could get used to having the convenience of the drive-up service, even after the COVID-19 crisis has come and gone.

She added, “At the library, you’re not really in close contact with people. But what a good way to protect people just in case.”

The director of the library said she would love to possibly keep the service around after they reopen. CLICK HERE, for more information

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge