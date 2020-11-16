FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man is accused of leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit. Clay County deputies chased the vehicle into Cass County where they lost sight of the car Sunday night. Cass County deputies later spotted the car which took off at a high rate of speed. A short time later, a North Dakota state trooper spotted the vehicle and chased it on County Road 15 just south of Horace. Spike strips were used on the roadway to stop the driver. Officials say he lost control of his car, entered a ditch and rolled over. He was arrested and taken to the hospital.
Driver arrested after long pursuit in Clay, Cass counties
