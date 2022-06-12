The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name and status of the driver involved in a fatal car crash on June 11.

Randy Spitzer, a Mandan resident, was traveling northwest down the exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806 in his Jeep Wrangler. While driving through the intersection of the highway, the Wrangler collided with an embankment.

Spitzer was ejected from the vehicle, and later died of his injuries at Sanford Hospital. Patrol officers noted that Spitzer was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.