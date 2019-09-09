Live Now
Driver is Released from Hospital, Inspection Complete Following Saturday Morning School Bus Crash

Local News

We have an update on the rollover school bus crash yesterday morning, involving the Grenora Junior High Volleyball Team.

The driver, a 53-year-old Grenora woman was traveling south from Grenora to Lambert, Montana when the bus overturned.

The driver and one other passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

KX News spoke with Highway Patrol this evening. They say the driver has been released from a hospital in Williston. They are unsure of the status of the other patient, currently at Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The Patrol Deputy tells us they conducted a full inspection of the bus this morning, but he was unsure of the results this evening.

Stick with KX News for updates on this ongoing story.

Click here for the full story.

