Driver’s license renewal deadlines extended

An executive order signed by Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday extended the renewal deadline for driver’s licenses that expired March 1, 2020, or later, and the new deadlines will follow a phased schedule.

The new executive order directs North Dakota law enforcement and private sector businesses to recognize any North Dakota driver’s license that expired after March 1, 2020, or a license that will expire by Dec. 31, 2020, as valid, based upon the renewal schedule below.

  • Licenses that expired in March, April or May 2020 must be renewed no later than Sept. 30, 2020
  • Licenses that expired in June 2020 must be renewed no later than Oct. 31, 2020 
  • Licenses that expired, or will expire, in July, August, September or October 2020 must be renewed no later than Nov. 30, 2020 
  • Licenses that expire in November and December 2020 must be renewed no later than Dec. 31, 2020

The deadline for renewing vehicle registrations remains Aug. 31.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is addressing a backlog of 22,911 driver license renewals and 48,000 motor vehicle registrations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

