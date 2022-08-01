BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Thanks to a large USDA grant, teachers are learning how to incorporate drones into the classroom.

The grant was aimed at agricultural education with drones.

And teachers across the state of North Dakota came to Bismarck State College to learn how drones can help with agricultural education.

With the growth of drone technology, the device is able to help law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs, and now it’s helping agriculture.

Samantha Harris attended today’s lesson and hopes bringing new technology will spark an interest in agriculture.

“I know it’s a growing technology, so, to be able to bring it back to my classroom and my students and show them that they can do something with agriculture without actually touching animals or plants. It’s pretty cool,” said Samantha Harris, a teacher.

After unboxing their drones, teachers were able to give their new technology a test drive at the BSC campus.