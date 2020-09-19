Drought conditions not improving

The new drought monitor has now been released and conditions haven’t improved.

Last month, we reported parts of western North Dakota were abnormally dry and some places were in a moderate drought.

The updated map shows more parts of the state have now moved into the moderate drought category and some counties are even facing a severe drought.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader says it looks as if dry conditions will remain for awhile.

“Well I checked a few things for you. One, from the Climate Prediction Center, those are pretty high odds that we’re going to stay drier than normal through October 1st. I also checked the long-range computer model and I didn’t see anything more than a few sprinkles, maybe some tomorrow night even, but just not much rain. And then the Climate Prediction Center is also indicating a good part of North Dakota could have this drought persisting through the end of the year,” Schrader said.