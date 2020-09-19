Drought conditions not improving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The new drought monitor has now been released and conditions haven’t improved.

Last month, we reported parts of western North Dakota were abnormally dry and some places were in a moderate drought.

The updated map shows more parts of the state have now moved into the moderate drought category and some counties are even facing a severe drought.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader says it looks as if dry conditions will remain for awhile.

“Well I checked a few things for you. One, from the Climate Prediction Center, those are pretty high odds that we’re going to stay drier than normal through October 1st. I also checked the long-range computer model and I didn’t see anything more than a few sprinkles, maybe some tomorrow night even, but just not much rain. And then the Climate Prediction Center is also indicating a good part of North Dakota could have this drought persisting through the end of the year,” Schrader said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Embrace Update

Education Center funded

Drought Update

Friday, November 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Girl's Golf

YHF

Mental Health

Flu Shots

Special Service

Good Vibrations Modern Quilt Shop

1-on-1 with White House

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/18

Epidemiologists

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Friday's Forecast: Increasing haze & warm temperatures

Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

FURRY FRI SEPT 18

NDC SEPT 18

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss