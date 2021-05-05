Drought conditions persist going into growing season

The recent shot of rain in North Dakota was very welcome, but experts say we are far from being out of the drought.

The most recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor has over 80 percent of North Dakota under a D3 drought.

This is the second-worst category and continues to pose a threat for the growing season and fire danger.

Hydrologist Allen Schlag says the full extent of the impacts may not have hit yet. He says we are starting to see a very slight water shortage, although no measures for water restrictions have been put in place.

“The drought that we are experiencing right now, not for longevity, but for intensity, is as bad as what we were seeing probably back in the 1930s,” said Schlag.

There are several chances of rain in the short term, but climate models are not showing a drought-busting pattern.