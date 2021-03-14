Drought conditions worsen in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Observers say drought conditions have got worsened and are more widespread in North Dakota.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, 80% of the state is now in severe drought, including the western two-thirds of North Dakota. The rest of the state is in moderate drought.

North Dakota has been warmer and drier than average since last October. And according to the National Weather Service, the conditions are expected to persist or worsen through spring and into summer.

That would increase the threat of wildfires. At least three dozen wildfires in the state have burned more than 20,000 acres, or more than 31 square miles.

