Drought has farmers markets feeling the effects

Summer brings many things to North Dakota that the other seasons can’t offer. One of those things? Farmers markets.

The Minot Farmers Market officially kicked off its season earlier Tuesday.

We stopped by the market to see how it will look a little different this year — and see some struggles one vendor has had due to ongoing drought conditions.

The drought has left impacts on many people in North Dakota.

Farmers, ranchers and producers have all felt the pinch, including Ann Olson, who sells vegetables at the farmers market.

She says her vegetables don’t look any different this year, but the drought has delayed the growing process.

“The produce is growing well but we are really having to spend a lot of time and resources watering and most of our produce vendors are in the same situation. And our meat vendors on the flip side, they’re worrying about and trying to find enough grass and hay for their cattle to make sure they have a product to come down to the market,” said Market Manager Ann Olson.

On Tuesday, the Oak Park parking lot was filled with vendors from all over the area ready to kick off this season’s farmers market.

It will be held three days a week this year. Two days will be in the morning and this year, for the first time, one day will be an early evening market.

“We wanted to give our working crowd a chance to come down in the afternoon. Maybe people are gone over the weekend at the lake or working on the weekends, so there is just another chance to come to the farmers market,” said Olson.

On Tuesday nights they will also have food trucks and live music.

Throughout the summer there will be around 37 different vendors making this a one-stop-shop for you.

And although the drought conditions have put off some of the harvests, there’s still a lot to choose from.

“We have produce which is a little bit delayed but we have a nice selection. We have the winery from Burlington, we have a few different meat vendors so we have pork and beef Bison today, chicken, we have flowers here, we have baked goods, honey, mushrooms,” said Olson.

The farmers market will be every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.