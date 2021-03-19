Drought intensifies in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Drought conditions are getting worse in western North Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map released Thursday shows much of northwestern North Dakota, or about 17% of the state, is in extreme drought.

It’s the first time this year any part of the state has been classified in that category.

The rest of the western two-thirds of the state is in severe drought.

The eastern third is in moderate drought.

The National Weather Service predicts the state will see little to no precipitation over the next week or so. A storm system is developing in the Plains but looks as if it will track south and east of the state.

