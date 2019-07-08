Drug overdoses in Minot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released drug overdose deaths per state. In North Dakota, overdose deaths decreased for the first time from 77 deaths in 2016 to 68 deaths in 2017.



Although numbers are down, the Minot Police Department has seen more overdoses than they normally would.

Captain John Klug says, “Typically I would say we see one here and there, but we have seen it. Whether its enough hits us straight at one time, where you get a bigger portion of the population using or maybe it is a batch that is either bad or maybe it has a fentanyl lace in there.”

The captain says they are still working to eliminate drugs off the streets