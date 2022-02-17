North Dakota is the only state in the country with a free, year-round prescription drug take-back program where people can bring in their unused or expired prescription drugs to be disposed of safely.

The Take Back Program has been going on for more than 10 years with nearly 25,000 pounds of prescription drugs having been collected by participating law enforcement agencies.

The Minot Police Department, for example, averages 150 to 160 pounds of medication collected each year.

And the department is open for drug takebacks 24/7.

“It’s always a benefit to the community when medications, especially prescription medications, that happen to also be controlled substances make their way into this system rather than on the streets,” said Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss, “Or potentially into water supplies if they’re improperly disposed of through trash or through sewage.”

Sharp items like syringes and needles can not be disposed of through this program.