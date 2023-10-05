BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck family was awakened in the middle of the night to a drunk and naked man entering their home and trashing their daughter’s bedroom early this morning.

According to an arresting affidavit, police responded to the home around 2:56 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers found the homeowner holding a naked man at gunpoint.

Police then spoke to the homeowners who said they were upstairs in bed and woke up to loud banging noises coming from downstairs. The homeowner then went to investigate and found his daughter’s room covered in clothes and toys thrown everywhere with a naked man in the room. Thankfully, the daughter was not home at the time. The homeowner then grabbed his gun and told his wife to call 911.

The couple stated that they found that the back door had been left unlocked prior to them going to bed. They also showed police the damage the man had caused, destroying a shoe rack in the daughter’s closet, and about $200 worth of damage to her bedroom.

They also stated that there was a lot of foot traffic going to a house near them and believed that was where the man was trying to go, but went into their home by mistake.

Police then arrested and identified the man as Alvin Ducheneaux, and charged him with the following:

Burglary, Night (Class B Felony)

Criminal Mischief, Willful Damage (Class B Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct, Offensive Condition (Class B Misdemeanor)

Ducheneaux is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.