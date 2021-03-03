Dry conditions start wildfire season early in North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wildfire season is already here — a whole month early.

The North Dakota Forest Service says 68 percent of the state is in a severe drought.

That means the chance of fire is higher.

Forestry officials say in 2020, 518 fires in our state were caused by people and were preventable.

The three leading causes were burning debris, equipment use and smoking.

“If we can do our best to take away that heat source, which is that humans cause one, us and our equipment and our actions. If we can be proactive with those and be careful with that then we can do our best to not cause those wildfires,” said Beth Hill, the Acting Outreach and Education Manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

Hill says you should always check whether or not your area is under a burn ban before deciding to do anything that could cause a wildfire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Luke Simons

Legis Cont'd

New Pest

YHF

COVID Hotline

Vaccine Clinics

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Continued warmth with cool down in sight

WALL OF HONOR

NDC MAR 3

WDA Basketball

Behavioral Health in Williston

Sports Tournaments Good for Economy

Custer Health

Drug Bust Follow

Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News