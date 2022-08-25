DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson State University is in the process of building a $7 million athletic complex on its campus, and DSU President Steve Easton says this portion of the campus has not had a use for decades.

“We have been exploring with other people in the community what the best possibilities are for that space,” said Easton.

DSU and the community finally came to a decision to make a combination soccer and softball facility.

“We will have four softball fields. All will have artificial turf in fields but one of them,” said Easton. “The champion field will have artificial turf in the entire field.”

The facility will also have five soccer fields, a concession stand, and parking.

Kristen Fleury, head softball coach for DSU has been in Dickinson for the last 17 years. She says the community and the university realized there was a need for a new facility.

“Conversations started happening with myself and the athletic director at Dickinson High School who was my former coach,” said Fleury. “That’s kind of how it started.”

She says this is not just a DSU project but also a community project.

“It’s been a full fledged project that everyone has bought into,” said Fleury.

She says the athletes are very excited for the completion of the new sports complex.

“You always say look good feel good play good and I hope they understand the support that we have,” said Fleury.

According to Easton, the construction is right on schedule and that hopefully the sports complex will be completed by the end of the year.

The complex will be called the Sanford Sports Complex. It is a partnership between Dickinson State University, Dickinson Public Schools, and Dickinson Parks and Recreation.

It will be located on the corner of State Avenue and Fairway Drive.