Professors at Dickinson State University held an open conversation for community members and students to discuss concerns about Ukraine.

“Dickinson has numerous people from the Ukraine that live in our community. We just wanted a chance for them to express themselves on the tragic events happening in their home country,” said Social Science Chair Steven Doherty.

Five community members with ties to Ukraine were invited to speak. One Ukrainian exchange student, Sophia Tretiak, spoke about feeling guilty being away from home at a time like this. Her story allows students to make a real connection.

“My opinion is not only a war between Russia and Ukraine but between Russia and the whole world. I just feel guilty that I am here and Ukrainians are there,” Tretiak said.

Students were encouraged to ask questions as the dialogue continued to get a better understanding of what’s actually going on.

“It’s important to have interaction between the Dickinson community and these people so that the Dickinson community can help in any way we can to deal with this suffering and loss of life,” Doherty said.

Doherty’s hope is to make the community realize that gas prices are just one of the many ways the U.S. will be affected.

“It’s the other side of the world but this can impact America. It’s not a world that people might want to live in. Where raw force can result in taking away people’s sovereignty and freedom,” said Doherty.

