DSU interim president selected

DICKINSON — During a special State Board of Higher Education meeting held via teleconference today, Stephen D. Easton, J.D., was named the interim president of Dickinson State University. 

Easton has a strong personal connection to Dickinson State University. Easton, who graduated summa cum laude from DSU in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting, and a minor in political science, was the third generation of his family to choose Dickinson State. After earning his undergraduate degree at DSU, Easton enrolled in Stanford Law School where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 1983.

Easton practiced law for more than 20 years before returning to higher education as a professor and administrator.

