BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Ducks Unlimited is an organization that works to preserve the wetlands not in just North Dakota but throughout the entire country. And because of the group’s efforts, they have saved 16 million acres in North America.

“The organization was founded because a lot of these landscapes were disappearing. So, when it was founded 86 years ago the main goal was preserving wetlands,” said Ben Romans, the communications coordinator for Ducks Unlimited. “What we basically try to do is improve soil quality, improve water quality, aquifers, and it’s one of those things that it doesn’t help just waterfowl. It helps all wildlife.”

Doosan Bobcat is lending a helping hand to Ducks Unlimited. It’s part of Bobcat’s effort to help improve local communities. Each year the company volunteers to help other organizations for one full day.

“Doosan Bobcat donates the time of its employees as well as the machines and the skills those employees have gained working at Bobcat,” said Andrew Arnold with Bobcat.

With these extra hands, the two organizations are helping with the first steps of the groundbreaking process of the Clairmont Family Conservation Park.

“The project was submitted to us and it was deemed that Doosan Bobcat would be a good fit for working on this project. With this state of the cleanup,” said Arnold.

So, volunteers rose bright and early to begin.

“We are working together today to move old fences, old fence posts things that are obstructing us from the next step which is removing some of the non-native plants, trees, and shrubs,” said Romans.

The park will be open year-round, meaning Ducks Unlimited along with Bobcat will be constructing trails for hiking and biking. People will also be able to cross-country ski during the wintertime.

“We are going to have signs and kiosks, interpretative displays to educate people of the wildlife and wetlands,” said Romans.

The park is currently open to the public. There are already trails for people to walk and enjoy the outdoors. This is just to first step in providing an even better park for the community to enjoy.

Ducks Unlimited says they will continue to work throughout the summer, bringing more native grasses to the park. The park is scheduled to be finished this time next year.