Ducks Unlimited Events Canceled or Postponed

Events all over the country are being canceled because of the coronavirus. For non-profit organizations, this could cause long-term problems, since those events generate quite a bit of their revenue.

An organization most outdoorsmen will recognize is Ducks Unlimited. They are a non-profit organization that uses donations to help conserve the wetlands in America for wildlife. They host events such as banquet dinners, giveaways and conventions all across the country to raise money for conservation projects. About 150 of these events have been canceled or postponed in the great plains region alone.

“Ducks Unlimited is adhering to the CDC recommendations that, no large gatherings. Our events can range from, you know, 50 to you know 6 or 7 hundred in this region,” Great Plains Regional Director of Fundraising Greg Dinkel said.

North Dakota is a destination state for waterfowl hunters who often call it the ‘prairie pothole region’, but these potholes don’t maintain themselves. Right now Ducks Unlimited is working with landowners and farmers to get a variety of projects such as seed planting and water development. But a lack of funding may make that difficult in the future.

“In the short term we’re still in pretty good shape in terms of we keep writing to grants to continue to find those public dollars to help keep the actual habitat projects moving forward. But yeah long term that, that could be an issue in terms of the overall health of the organization,” North Dakota Conservation Program Manager Jonas Davis said.

Some of those events, like giveaways, have moved online as a way to keep people involved with the organization and have a little fun.