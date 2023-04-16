LaMoure County, ND (KXNET) — A DUI crash ends in arrest and injuries in LaMoure County, ND Saturday, April 15th just before 5pm.

One driver, who NDHP reports was under the influence, was in a Ram 2500 and was driving eastbound on Highway 13 approaching 80th Ave SE.

At that time, a 77-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna westbound on Highway 13 and started to turn south onto 80th Ave when he was hit by the other driver.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes and shoulder of Highway 13.

Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

Emergency crews brought the 77-year-old man, James Steele, to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center from the scene and treated for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released from the hospital.

The other driver was arrested for DUI. His name will not been released until he has been formally charged.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.