Dacotah Speedway is offering an opportunity to meet TV star John Schneider this summer on June 10-12.

Best known for playing Bo Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard, Schneider will be racing amongst local drivers on Friday, June 10 at Dacotah Speedway.

He’ll then be giving rides in the famous General Lee car from the show on June 11 during the Big Rig Show and Shine and performing with his band, John Schneider & The Stars N’ Bars Band, later that night.

Finally, fans will have one final opportunity to meet the star on June 12 during Buggies and Blues.