Dump the Pump Day: Bis-Man Transit encouraging riders to get familiar with public transportation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doors to Bis-Man Transit will be open and all rides are free on Thursday to acknowledge “Dump The Pump Day,” a national campaign encouraging riders to get familiar with public transportation.

This is Ronnie Kubik, who’s been a frequent rider for quite some time.

“For about a year, probably a year,” Kubik said.

He encourages others to ride too.

COVID-19 changed public transportation quite a bit with social distancing and limited seating.

Officials with Bis-Man Transit are hoping to draw in more riders in comparison to last year’s numbers.

“We’ve got some work to do. We’re probably about 30 or 40% down from what a typical year would be on our fixed route, but every month we are increasing. We’ve increased our technologies,” said Deidre Hughes, Bis-Man Transit Executive Director.

That technology includes the Trans-Loc app to use as guidance for riders.

“It will subtract in real-time where the bus is. Right now, if you pull up the app it will say the orange route is at the Bis-Man Transit facility. That helps riders who are a little confused about timing points or where the bus is located in exact time,” Hughes said.

The Bis-Man Transit has five routes in total: five in Bismarck and one in Mandan.

“We went through our new routes; the orange route was our only route that was added. All other five routes did shift a little bit to get more of our key areas,” Hughes said.

Officials estimate their ridership to be around 200,000.

For a list of Bis-Man’s bus routes, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News