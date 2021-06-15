Dump the Pump Day: Bis-Man Transit encouraging riders to get familiar with public transportation

Doors to Bis-Man Transit will be open and all rides are free on Thursday to acknowledge “Dump The Pump Day,” a national campaign encouraging riders to get familiar with public transportation.

This is Ronnie Kubik, who’s been a frequent rider for quite some time.

“For about a year, probably a year,” Kubik said.

He encourages others to ride too.

COVID-19 changed public transportation quite a bit with social distancing and limited seating.

Officials with Bis-Man Transit are hoping to draw in more riders in comparison to last year’s numbers.

“We’ve got some work to do. We’re probably about 30 or 40% down from what a typical year would be on our fixed route, but every month we are increasing. We’ve increased our technologies,” said Deidre Hughes, Bis-Man Transit Executive Director.

That technology includes the Trans-Loc app to use as guidance for riders.

“It will subtract in real-time where the bus is. Right now, if you pull up the app it will say the orange route is at the Bis-Man Transit facility. That helps riders who are a little confused about timing points or where the bus is located in exact time,” Hughes said.

The Bis-Man Transit has five routes in total: five in Bismarck and one in Mandan.

“We went through our new routes; the orange route was our only route that was added. All other five routes did shift a little bit to get more of our key areas,” Hughes said.

Officials estimate their ridership to be around 200,000.



For a list of Bis-Man’s bus routes, click here.