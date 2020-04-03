Dunlap running for Bismarck school board seat

Karen Dunlap has announced her candidacy for the Bismarck School Board for one of the two open seats up for election on the June 9 ballot.

“Bismarck’s school district continues to grow, and there are going to be some big decisions ahead for the school board related to building new schools and expanding existing buildings,” Dunlap noted in a written statement announcing her candidacy.

She said she promised, “to listen to parents and administrators to help make sure all options are explored and that solid decisions are made that will continue – or improve – the quality education of Bismarck’s students.”

One specific area Dunlap wants to support and improve is the Career Academy. Karen believes that this institution is an amazing asset, providing technical training and creating opportunities for students, as well as helping resolve North Dakota’s workforce shortage.

Dunlap has been active in her children’s schools as a member and officer of parent advisory committees throughout the time they have been in school, including a term as president of the PAC at Horizon Middle School over the past two years.

Dunlap has a degree in Natural Resource Management with range management and wildlife biology emphases. She has worked for the USDA Forest Service since 1994.

Dunlap and her husband, Sean, have a son in 4th grade who attends Centennial Elementary and a daughter in 8th grade at Horizon who will attend Century High in the fall.