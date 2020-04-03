Dunlap running for Bismarck school board seat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Karen Dunlap has announced her candidacy for the Bismarck School Board for one of the two open seats up for election on the June 9 ballot.

“Bismarck’s school district continues to grow, and there are going to be some big decisions ahead for the school board related to building new schools and expanding existing buildings,” Dunlap noted in a written statement announcing her candidacy.

She said she promised, “to listen to parents and administrators to help make sure all options are explored and that solid decisions are made that will continue – or improve – the quality education of Bismarck’s students.”

One specific area Dunlap wants to support and improve is the Career Academy. Karen believes that this institution is an amazing asset, providing technical training and creating opportunities for students, as well as helping resolve North Dakota’s workforce shortage.

Dunlap has been active in her children’s schools as a member and officer of parent advisory committees throughout the time they have been in school, including a term as president of the PAC at Horizon Middle School over the past two years.

Dunlap has a degree in Natural Resource Management with range management and wildlife biology emphases. She has worked for the USDA Forest Service since 1994.

Dunlap and her husband, Sean, have a son in 4th grade who attends Centennial Elementary and a daughter in 8th grade at Horizon who will attend Century High in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge