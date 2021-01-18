Dunn Brothers in Bismarck offering COVID-19 frontline workers free coffee

Dunn Brothers in north Bismarck is offering free coffee to frontline workers.

After what’s been a tough year for many local businesses, Dunn Brothers has decided to give back.

Store owner Jason Locken stayed by his mother’s side after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He’s seen what happens at hospitals, and it was an eye-opening experience.

“Families would gather, and then the next day that room would be empty. It wasn’t for good reasons that people were leaving that area. So, what I learned with the frontline workers is that these people shoulder this stuff, and come into these situations. They help people they don’t know, but they keep such a great attitude,” said Locken.

Frontline workers can stop and get a free coffee through Jan. 31 at 1401 Skyline Blvd.