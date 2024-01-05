DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — An anonymous tip presented to KX News shows a lot of spending going on in the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

From expensive boats to a lot of ammunition, citizens in our western county want to know what their money is funding.

Leading the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Gary Kuhn is under some pressure as anonymous tips to local media outlets are being made regarding his expenses for the department.

These expenses include a number of firearms including but not limited to pistols, rifles, Glocks, and AR’s.

Since his time with the department, all of the firearms and ammunition have run the department for more than $48,000.

Sheriff Kuhn also spent an eye-opening amount of money on vehicles for the department. Not all with four wheels either.

The anonymous tip accuses Sheriff Kuhn of capitalizing on tragedy, as he expensed a boat for $190,000.

KX News spoke with Sheriff Kuhn to hear from him about the expenses.

“Dunn County has one of the largest portions of waterways and unlike Sakakawea, we have numerous boating incidents every year. There are hundreds of people boating in our waters that, up until now, we haven’t been able to help them in any way. If they had a breakdown on the water or any other type of major incident out there, this is to better prepare us to be able to help those people and respond to those calls when they need us,” said Kuhn.

He says this boat is designed specifically for search and rescue and will have a heated cab too. Sherriff Kuhn says a cheaper boat would not have worked.

“We tried for the vote early when I first got elected. We wrote the grants when I first got elected. There wasn’t a lot of support for it back then with the commission that we had at the time,” said Kuhn.

KX News could not find a meeting record of boat discussions between 2021 and 2022.

Now, back at a Dunn County Commission meeting on August 2, 2023, the boat was addressed, as Commissioner Pelton moved to reconsider the purchase of the boat by the Sheriff’s Department. This move was seconded by Commissioner Kleemann.

There was also discussion on the use and storage of the boat and additional training and manpower, quicker response time, and county assistance.

But neighboring departments have similar but cheaper equipment. Why is that?

“I think every agency is different when you compare one agent’s community to the next. Like I said, us versus a police department where they have five or six guys going to one call versus our agency where that one person is out there by themselves and may not have backup for 20 to 30 minutes or longer. That’s quite the difference,” said Kuhn.

KX News did reach out to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department Commissioner, Robert Kleemann, who says he has no comment on the matter.

Sheriff Kuhn says he is not under investigation for his expenditures by any entity at this time.

Sherriff Kuhn says the new equipment is also a tactic to recruit people to make the department attractive to people in bigger cities.

He does encourage anyone with questions about his leadership to come to him and even attend the Dunn County Commission meetings.

This is a developing story.