Dunseith Community Nursing Home keeping residents’ spirits high

Many senior care facilities are doing a little extra to keep their residents in good spirits despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family member Linda Gunville said, “It’s kind of like a little family where everybody knows everybody.” She’s been visiting her mother at Dunseith Community Nursing Home for some time now, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation became restricted.

“We do restrict any visitors from coming inside of the facility just because we are worried about any possible transfer of the COVID virus to our residents as a lot of our residents are susceptible to this disease,” Social Service Director Teresa Aiken said.

She said it became tough as many of the residents looked forward to seeing friends and family on a regular basis, so they came up with a solution.

“We have facility iPads that we allow families to have a face-to-face connection because we feel that that is more beneficial for our residents rather than just discussions over the phone,” Aiken said.

Staff members have also put in countless amounts of extra time incorporating more activities like art, crafts and bingo, as well as more one-on-one time with each resident to reassure them that they are not alone.

“We were always taught as a nation, as a tribe that we take care of our elderly as well as we’d take care of any child or any other family that is struggling during this time,” Aiken said.

As for family members like Gunville and Jessica Azure, seeing that the Dunseith Community Nursing Home taking extra care of their loved ones only makes the situation a little easier.

“It means a lot to me just knowing that my grandmother is safe and that they’re following the guidelines of what’s in place throughout the state,” Azure said.

Aiken says that all staff and residents were tested for COVID-19 and all results came back negative.