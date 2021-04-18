Dunseith girl pronounced dead after hit and run

A driver of a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero fled the scene of an accident Saturday evening after they hit a 7-year-old girl who was crossing US Highway 281 in Dunseith and drove into a nearby ditch. Then, the driver drove away from the scene.

The young girl was transported to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility in Belcourt and was later life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The driver of the car had two passengers in the vehicle and any injuries or information about the driver and passengers is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.