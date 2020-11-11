Dunseith woman killed in crash in Bottineau County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A Dunseith woman was killed on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. while heading westbound on Hwy 5, just east of Bottineau.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old woman ran off the roadway and struck an approach in the south ditch before overturning.

A passing motorist saw the vehicle in the ditch and reported the crash.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by the Bottineau Fire Department but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

