Dunseith woman killed in crash in Bottineau County

A Dunseith woman was killed on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. while heading westbound on Hwy 5, just east of Bottineau.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old woman ran off the roadway and struck an approach in the south ditch before overturning.

A passing motorist saw the vehicle in the ditch and reported the crash.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by the Bottineau Fire Department but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash.