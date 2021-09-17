Duplex fire in southeast Minot displaces five residents

A fire at a duplex in southeast Minot early Friday morning displaced five residents.

The Minot Fire Department responded to the one-thousand block of 36th Street SE at 2:23 a.m. for a report of a room and contents fire. After arriving on scene, firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to the room of origin. A search was conducted in both living units for occupants and pets.

All occupants of the duplex safely exited the structure prior to the Minot Fire Department’s arrival on scene. Three engines, one ladder truck, and one command vehicle responded to the incident, with a total of 15 firefighters on scene.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene overnight to conduct fire watch of the structure for potential flareups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.