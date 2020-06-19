During coronavirus, experts say it’s important to keep children on a routine over the summer

After making the shift from traditional learning to virtual, families have transitioned to summer break. Experts say it’s important to keep kids on a routine schedule this summer even when things are uncertain.

Businesses have begun to get back to normal in our area, but events like the State Fair and Høstfest have been canceled, creating a summer of uncertainty.

“Kids need boundaries and they often do better when you have schedules and structures in their lives,” said Dr. Conn, Associate Professor of Education, Minot State University.

Associate Professor of Education, Dr. Dan Conn says since the pandemic makes things tricky for children. Talking to their teachers through computer screens, visiting grandparents through a window and not being able to have playdates with their friends can take a toll. And even though parents may want to let their kids have a free summer routine is still important.

“If they are going to go back to school, it is going to be important to reform those habits of going to bed early and getting up early,” said Dr. Conn.

But that doesn’t mean kids can’t still be kids.

Dr. Conn added, “They should be playing this summer and enjoying their friends as much as they can, in a safe way.”

And although many summer camps are canceled this summer, one business is making that kids still have a fun and safe escape.

“We’re doing what we can, and if people want to come and have something to do, I just really think people need things to do,” said Margie Bolton.

Margie’s Art Studio hosts different camps for kids during the summer. Owner Margie Bolton says they need it more than ever.

Bolton added, “There was a little boy in the other day, and he was really young. And he did like such a good job and was like so fun and he got so excited.”

Bolton says with everything going on in the world, she feels art is a great way for kids to express themselves. So whether it is a fun day in the backyard, an organized sport, a stroll in the park or going to summer camp, there’s still, plenty of summer to enjoy.

Dr. Conn also says parents shouldn’t stress themselves or their children about being completely ready for the coming school year. He says teachers understand that students have been through a lot in the last few months.